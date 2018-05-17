SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a three-year-old boy drowned in a neighbor’s pool on Wednesday.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 6:30 p.m., they were asked to help find a young boy who had wandered away from his home on Pine Street in the San Andreas area.

Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, medics, California Highway Patrol and search and rescue crews all responded to the scene to help try and find the boy.

Less than 20 minutes after the first call, the boy was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

First responders were not able revive the boy.

Calaveras County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident.