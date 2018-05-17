STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Stockton on Monday.

The incident happened at an apartment complex little after 3:30 p.m. near Bianchi and Kentfield roads. Stockton police say a 23-year-old man was found at the scene; he had been shot.

Medics took the man to the hospital. He is expected to survive, police say.

SPD News: Attempted Homicide Arrest – Damien Verrett, 22, turned himself in at SPD yesterday for the May 14th shooting in the 200 block of East Bianchi Rd. https://t.co/VAQs5kdU1e pic.twitter.com/DQ2Vhp9BMQ — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 17, 2018

Wednesday, police say the suspect in the shooting – 22-year-old Damien Verrett – turned himself in. After interviewing Verrett, detectives arrested him on charges of attempted homicide.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Verrett is being held at San Joaquin County Jail and is ineligible for bail.