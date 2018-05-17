TURLOCK (CBS13) – Detectives have made two arrests in connection to the January flooding incident of a Turlock apartment building.

Turlock police said several water valves were intentionally opened back on Jan. 14, allowing water from the fire suppression system to flood the Vista Apartments building. Surveillance video revealed several people were at the scene.

Investigators later identified two teenagers allegedly responsible for the incident.

One, a 17-year-old Waterford boy, was interviewed and arrested on April 26. Another, a 16-year-old Manteca girl, was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the flooding caused about $1.6 million in damage.