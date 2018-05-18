SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS13) – All airport ATMs are out of service until the first week of June.

The Sacramento County Airport System posted the news on its website.

The airport is switching from Chase machines to Bank of America machines in both terminals and the rental car center. The new BOA ATMs will be set up on June 1 in all terminal public areas. They’ll be operational in all post-security areas and the rental car facility on June 5.

READ ALSO: Record Number of Californians Travelling for Memorial Day

The ATM at the AM/PM Arco at the entrance of SMF isn’t affiliated with the airport system and is still operational.