SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) – A northwestern Nevada county has issued a boil water notice for the Cave Rock area and other nearby communities.

Douglas County Public Works says the order is due to a computer crash at the Cave Rock water treatment plant and there is no change in the quality of water.

Melissa Blosser, the county’s public information officer, says the error occurred and was detected on Wednesday.

The order is in effect in Cave Rock, Skyland, Uppaway Estates and Zephyr Cove.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection regulations require the order to be in effect until it either recovers the water quality data lost during the computer crash or take consecutive bacteriological samples.

The order is estimated to last through Monday.

