SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Headlined by the Amgen Tour of California, it’s shaping up to be a busy weekend in downtown Sacramento.

Things kicked off Friday evening with the popular band Franz Ferdinand taking the stage at Cesar Chavez Park for the Concerts in the Park Series.

“We are expecting some of the largest crowds we’ve seen. Fingers crossed we will break some attendance records” said Jordyn Anderson with Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Other major events going on downtown include Sacramento State graduation Saturday at Golden One Center. A Northern California volleyball tournament at the Sacramento Conversation Center, McGeorge School of Law commencement at Memorial Auditorium, and “An American in Paris” performance at the Community City Theater.

“Conservatively for Amgen the economic impact is going to be about one $1.5 million. That’s what we know from all the riders, the teams, and all of the personnel associated with that” said Mike Testa, President and CEO of Visit Sacramento.

And with all of the other events going on downtown, Testa estimates a total economic impact of “a few million” for the entire weekend.

Sacramento Police officials say several city blocks will be closed during the peak hours of 10 a.m and 2 p.m as the Amgen tour rolls through downtown. They urge visitors to come early, use public transportation, and be prepared to walk a bit to your particular event.

“So make sure you prepare ahead of time, put your belongings in the trunk before you arrive at the location, wherever you’re at. And give yourself enough time obviously when you’re coming downtown” said Sacramento Police spokeswoman Linda Matthew.

As for the expected crowds downtown.

“I personally don’t like them,” said downtown worker, Kristina Byrd. “That’s why I stay away on the weekends, so I’ll be at home,” she said.

Other downtown dwellers, however, embrace the lively atmosphere.

“It’s going to be so much fun. It’s like my dreamland for this weekend. They’re going to have all of the activities that I want to do, so I’m excited.” said bike messenger and downtown resident, Taylor Posey.