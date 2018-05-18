SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Reno couple was arrested after a young girl was found dead at a Sacramento storage facility.

Tyler Anderson, 19, and Averyauna Anderson, 23, have been arrested after the body of a 5-year-old girl was discovered on Tuesday inside a U-Haul storage facility on Glenrose Avenue.

Sacramento Police say the storage unit was rented to the couple.

Tyler Anderson was arrested in Sacramento on suspicion of manslaughter. He is currently in the Sacramento County Jail awaiting extradition to Washoe County.

Averyauna Anderson faces charges of child abuse and destroying and concealing evidence.

