SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating two Reno parents after a 5-year-old girl’s body was found inside of a Sacramento storage unit.

“It’s just sickening,” said Adam Markeson, who lives across the street from the U-Haul Moving and Storage facility.

“It’s not human,” said his wife Rebecca Markeson.

Rebecca saw the investigation unfold earlier this week.

“Saw about seven cars total of CSI and cops,” said Rebecca Markeson.

According to a release from the Reno Police Department, the discovery was made early Wednesday morning.

“It’s a tragedy that this has occurred. We are cooperating with law enforcement 100 percent,” said David, a manager at the U-Haul business.

The girl’s father, Tyler Anderson and his wife Averyauna have been charged with child neglect.

“May God have mercy on their souls,” said Rebecca Markeson.

Police say the girl died at the couples Reno apartment sometime in the past two weeks.

According to the release, the couple then rented a car to move the girl’s body to the Sacramento storage unit.

“I’m sorry,” said Rebecca Markeson with a pause, “it’s just very disturbing.”

It’s an emotional situation for Markeson who says she’s lost two children due to complications during pregnancy.

“There are millions of people that would have loved that little girl,” said Markeson.

Police haven’t determined the cause of death, but say the girl was severely neglected before she died.