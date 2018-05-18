STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two firefighters were injured in a massive five-alarm fire in Stockton that forced nearby homes to evacuate.

Crews were called to a mattress fire in the area of Union and Flora streets just after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators say firefighters faced heavy flames when they arrived.

About 400 mattresses were on fire in an open space about 100×100 feet large. The winds spread the flames to a warehouse and several nearby homes, including one home a block away from the scene.

UPDATE: 2 firefighters injured. About 5 to 7 homes damaged in this 5-alarm fire in #Stockton — @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ODXo6NmpLa — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) May 18, 2018

Crews escalated the response to five-alarms, which brought 50 firefighters to the scene.

Neighbors grabbed a hose to keep the fire from spreading. About five to seven homes were damaged in the fire, authorities say.

Investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire.

Two firefighters were injured and rushed to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

No residents were hurt.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.