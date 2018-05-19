Filed Under:firearms, gun control, guns, reno, School District, Second Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The northern Nevada school district that serves the Reno area no longer bans pro-gun clothing.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the Washoe County School District notified parents Thursday that a revised dress code has changes that include no longer prohibiting clothing that “promotes weapons.”

The notification didn’t mention a lawsuit filed in federal court by an eighth-grade student’s parents after he was twice told to remove or cover his pro-gun clothing because it violated the dress code.

The lawsuit remains pending but the president of a Second Amendment group supporting the lawsuit says the dress code change is a step toward resolving the litigation.

Brandon Combs of the Firearms Policy Coalition also said attorneys for both sides have discussed ways to bring the lawsuit to an amicable end.

