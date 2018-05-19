  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:gynecologist, gynecologist misconduct, sexual assault, Sexual Misconduct, USC

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS13) Two University of Southern California administrators have been fired after it reported that a former campus gynecologist who examined students for 30 years was the subject of numerous misconduct reports.

The school also received about 200 complaints from former patients and that USC is planning to forward some of those reports to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LA Times reported earlier in the week that Dr. George Tyndall continued to examine young women even though he was the subject of complaints that started in years ago. Tyndall was suspended with pay in 2016 and resigned with a confidential financial settlement in 2017, the paper reported.

Tyndall denied wrongdoing in earlier interviews with the paper.

___

 

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s