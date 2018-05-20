SACRAMENTO (CBS) — As a child, we all had our favorite fairytales. But, do they still hold up?

A survey by musicMagpie found one in four British parents admit to altering a story because it was too violent. From Little Red Riding Hood, who gets eaten by a wolf to the gingerbread man, who gets gobbled up by a fox.

Political correctness also came into play, with 36 percent concerned by the pied piper using trickery to get kids to follow him.

One in four thinks Sleeping Beauty is problematic because the prince kisses her without consent and the same amount disagree with Cinderella doing all the chores.

“The natural instinct of a parent is to want to shield one’s child from anything that might be disturbing. My more academic response is that it’s probably not a good thing,” said Paula Marantz-Cohen, a distinguished professor of English at Drexel University and Dean of the Pennoni Honors College. She associates it with helicopter parenting.

“I think when parents are too protective of children from a young age, they become unable to deal with the vicissitude of life, even when it’s representational,” said Marantz-Cohen.

She encourages parents to use the opportunity to talk to their children about issues, as opposed to erasing them.

