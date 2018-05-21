DETROIT (AP/CBS13) — Long emergency stopping distances, difficult-to-use controls and a harsh ride stopped Tesla’s Model 3 electric car from getting a recommended buy rating from Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports says the car has exhilarating acceleration and handling. But testers were troubled by its 152-foot average stopping distance from 60 miles per hour in emergency braking tests. The distance was worse than any modern car Consumer Reports has tested and is about 7 feet longer than a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Tesla says its own tests found 60-to-zero braking distances averaging 133 feet. It also says it continually does software updates to improve factors such as stopping distance.

The Model 3 is Tesla’s first attempt to appeal to mass-market buyers. The car that starts at $35,000 has been plagued by production delays.

On Saturday CEO Elon Musk tweeted the car maker will offer new options for its Model 3, including the option to order one equipped with all-wheel drive and two motors. The sticker price on that model will be $78,000.