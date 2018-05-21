WATCH:Police are pursuing a car in Southern California that could be stolen
Filed Under:Disney World, Disneyland

ANAHEIM  (CBS13) – Rainbow colored ears are coming to Disney this summer.

Disney Style made the announcement on Instagram, writing: “say HELLO to your new fave minnie ears these beauties are coming to disney parks this summer! tag someone who definitely needs these rainbow ears.”

The ears are mounted to a headband and feature all of the colors of the traditional rainbow– with a heavy dose of sequins. Disney Style describes them as “the most colorful yet.”

They’ll be available at both Disneyland and Disney World.

