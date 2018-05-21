  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fewer people are planning to travel for the summer due to the high gas prices, according to GasBuddy’s 2018 Summer Travel survey.

As of Monday the average price for a gallon of gas in Sacramento is $3.58- 59 cents higher than 2017.

As a result:

  • 58% of people will take a road trip this summer (82% in 2017)
  • 31% will drive more than 500 miles (56% in 2017)
  • 17% will take day trips (8% in 2017)
  • 46% will take weekend trips (29% in 2017)
  • 29% will go on one-week trips (28% in 2017)
  • 9% will travel for more than a week (35% in 2017)

Gas prices have drastically increased year-over-year.

National Average for a Gallon of Regular:

  • May 21- $2.92
  • April 21- $2.76
  • May 21, 2017- $2.36

California Average for a Gallon of Regular:

  • May 21- $3.69
  • April 21- $3.55
  • May 21, 2017- $3.09

AAA previously estimated 5.2 million Californians will travel for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, a 5.2% increase over 2017.

