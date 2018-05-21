MENLO PARK (CBS13) – The majority of workers will check in with the office at some point during their vacation, according to a new survey from the staffing firm Accountemps.
However, age does play a role on who will stay connected. 70% of those age 18-34 will maintain some contact with work, compared to only 39% of those age 55 and older. Overall 56% of all workers will check in from vacation.
- 24% will check in 1-2 times a week
- 17% will check in several times a week
- 11% will check in 1-2 times per day
- 4% will check in several times a day
- 44% don’t check in at all.
In 2016 59% of employees said they wouldn’t check in on vacation.
The survey looked at workers’ vacation habits and found workers will take an average of 9 vacation days this summer.
- 6% will take 0 days
- 25% will take 1-5 days
- 36% will take 6-10 days
- 19% will take 11-15 days
- 14% will take 16+ day
Those age 55 and older are the most likely to take 0 days (7%), 11-15 days (20%), an 16+ days (18%). Those ages 18-34 are the most likely to take 1-5 days (31%), and 6-10 days (39%).