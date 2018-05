Horrific New Details In Case Of Young Girl Found Dead In Storage UnitThe father and stepmother of the young girl are now both facing charges.

Royal Wedding: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Release Official PhotosThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Police: Stockton Girl, 16, Praised Recent School Shootings, Threatened To Bring ExplosiveA 16-year-old girl has been arrested after police said she sent a threatening email.

California Newborn DNA Database Shocks ParentsCalifornia has been collecting newborn blood samples since 1983. Many parents were shocked to hear their children's blood is being stored in a state database, and possibly even sold to outside researchers.

1 Person Shot Near I Street Bridge in West SacramentoOne person is in serious condition after he was shot in West Sacramento on Monday near I Street Bridge.

Video: Swift Justice For Man Who Interferes With Bomb Squad Investigation In MilwaukeeA man who was apparently annoyed by a suspicious package investigation by Milwaukee police and the bomb squad decided to take matters into his own hands and quickly found that wasn't such a good idea.

Worker Stuck 30 Feet Down Pipe In Rio VistaRescue crews are busy trying to get a construction worker out of a deep pipe in the Rio Vista area of the Sacramento Delta.

Teen Develops 'Wet Lung' After Vaping For 3 Weeks, Doctors SayA teen in Pennsylvania had to be placed on a breathing machine after doctors say she developed "wet lung" from vaping.

Why Are Flags At Half-Staff Today?Flags are flying at half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Pope Francis Tells Gay Man: 'God Made You Like That And Loves You Like That'A victim of clerical sexual abuse has said that Pope Francis told him that God made him gay and that his sexuality "does not matter."