Filed Under:Rio Vista, Solano County

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – Rescue crews are busy trying to get a construction worker out of a deep pipe in the Rio Vista area of the Sacramento Delta.

The scene is off Highway 160.

Solano County dispatchers confirm a construction work is stuck 30 feet down in a concrete pipe. It is unclear how the worker got stuck down there.

Several departments are at the scene helping with the rescue, including the Rio Vista Fire Department, the River Delta Fire District and the Stockton Fire Department.

More information to come. 

