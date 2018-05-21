SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jedi, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department K9 stabbed in the line of duty, is currently home resting and should be back on full duty in about two weeks.

Jedi was stabbed on May 19 while trying to catch a suspect. Jedi’s handler immediately took him to a veterinary clinic for stab wounds to his head and around one of his eyes. He got stitches on his eyelid and around his eye and was treated for a scratched cornea.

Jedi was released from the animal hospital late in the afternoon on May 19.

The man accused of stabbing Jedi is 41-year-old Jackie Burke. He’s a convicted sex offender on parole, but was wanted by CHP for a domestic violence incident. Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies used GPS to track Burke’s ankle monitoring bracelet. On Saturday morning they attempted to apprehend him. Instead, they say he led them on a slow speed pursuit. Once he finally pulled over and exited the vehicle deputies say he was concealing one of his hands. Deputies shot Burke with a bean bag and sent Jedi in to take him down. Burke is then accused of stabbing Jedi multiple times.

Burke is in the Sacramento County Jail and faces numerous charges.