EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — A new scam targets husbands in El Segundo.

“I don’t want anyone to fall victim to this scam and send any money,” says Lt. Daniel Kim of the El Segundo Police Department.

Kim explained to KCAL9’s Rachel Kim how the scam works.

Kim is warning residents to be on the look out for a letter in the mail.

“It’s an extortion letter that threatens the husband, if there is a husband. [It says] know what secrets you’ve been hiding from your wife. If you do not pay me $8800 in bitcoin currency, I’m going to reveal your secret to your wife and your neighbors.

The scammer goes on to write… “even if you decide to come clean with your wife, it won’t protect her from the humiliation she will feel when her friends and family find out your sordid details from me.” Investigators say the letters are addressed to random men.

“What they’re hoping to key on is someone who has a guilty conscience of some type of activity so when they think they’ve been discovered, they want to pay this money to make it go away,” Lee says.

The victim is told the money must be received within nine days and the scammer even includes a “how-to” guide on paying with bitcoin.

“BItcoin is a crypto currency and they are demanding payment via that method because it would be harder to trace.

Kim says.

Kim says if the men fall victim to the scam, they’ll be out $8800 and may end up with bigger problems.

“Imagine if the letter goes to a couple and the wife gets it and she doesn’t believe the husband. And then now you have potentially some type of a fight when nothing is there,” Kim says.