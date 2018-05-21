VALLEJO (CBS13) – A baby sea lion was born at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

The pup was born to 4-year-old Pebbles at 7 pm on May 20 at the Six Flags Seal Cove. Zookeepers don’t know if the sea lion is a boy or a girl just yet.

Pebbles is a first-time mom. A park spokesperson said her maternal instincts kicked in immediately and the pup started nursing soon after birth- indicating it’s healthy.

Six Flags website says sea lions typically give birth from late May through June. In the wild the pups remain on shore with their moms for 7-10 days. Afterwards the moms forage for 1-3 days at a time and then spend a day ashore nursing their pups. Pups usually wean from their mother around six months of age.