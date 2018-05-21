WATCH:Police are pursuing a car in Southern California that could be stolen
Filed Under:Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

VALLEJO (CBS13) – A baby sea lion was born at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

The pup was born to 4-year-old Pebbles at 7 pm on May 20 at the Six Flags Seal Cove. Zookeepers don’t know if the sea lion is a boy or a girl just yet.

Pebbles is a first-time mom. A park spokesperson said her maternal instincts kicked in immediately and the pup started nursing soon after birth- indicating it’s healthy.

sea lion pic Sea Lion Pup Born At Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Credit: Nancy Chan/Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

img 0359 pebblespup Sea Lion Pup Born At Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Credit: Nancy Chan/Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

img 0435 pebblespup Sea Lion Pup Born At Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Credit: Nancy Chan/Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

READ ALSO: Sea Lions in Sacramento River Using Tower Bridge As Shelter

Six Flags website says sea lions typically give birth from late May through June. In the wild the pups remain on shore with their moms for 7-10 days. Afterwards the moms forage for 1-3 days at a time and then spend a day ashore nursing their pups. Pups usually wean from their mother around six months of age.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s