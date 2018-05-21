MODESTO (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is railing against a local newspaper article on Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the county.

According to the department, information cited in a May 18 Op-Ed piece in the Modesto Bee is “inaccurate, misleading and irresponsible.”

The department disputes the report that the article states about how the majority of people arrested in the ICE raids were just on their way to work.

“While they may have been ‘buying coffee,’ all in our area were specifically identified PRIOR to the arrest operation for criminal activity,” the department states.

According to the article, there were five ICE raids of convenience stores in the Stanislaus County area in February that resulted in the arrest of five people.

“What crimes were these ‘criminals’ committing? Virtually all were on their way to work. Buying coffee is not a crime,” the article states.

The disputed article calls out Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson, who was in Washington D.C. last week and met with President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion on California’s immigration policies.

Today, President Trump met with mayors, sheriffs, and local state leaders from across the state of California to discuss the reckless and unconstitutional sanctuary policies affecting our communities. pic.twitter.com/MULvgssO4q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2018

However, the department says they aren’t targeting people solely for being immigrants.

“None were arrested simply because they were ‘on their way to work’ or because of immigration status,” the department states.

Trump’s “animals” comment during that roundtable meeting was roundly criticized by Democrats.