STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators have released a photo of the van suspected of hitting a four-year-old girl in Stockton last week.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday. A girl was riding her bicycle near California and Cleveland streets when a van struck her.

#Stockton police officers are looking for a van that fled after hitting a 4-year-old girl who was riding her bike near California St. & Cleveland St. pic.twitter.com/H4EqelCfuQ — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) May 21, 2018

The girl was left injured in the crash; the van took off and was last seen heading south on California Street.

Monday, police investigators released a photo of the van in the hopes someone can help identify the driver.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.