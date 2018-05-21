Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators have released a photo of the van suspected of hitting a four-year-old girl in Stockton last week.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday. A girl was riding her bicycle near California and Cleveland streets when a van struck her.
The girl was left injured in the crash; the van took off and was last seen heading south on California Street.
Monday, police investigators released a photo of the van in the hopes someone can help identify the driver.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.