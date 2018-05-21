STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after police said she sent a threatening email.

Stockton police say officers a threatening email had been allegedly sent to staff at St. Mary’s High School. The email allegedly came from a 16-year-old student at the school.

A 16-year-old #Stockton student was arrested for sending threatening e-mails to high school staff that made reference to and praising recent school shootings. She also wanted to bring an explosive device to campus. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) May 21, 2018

The writer praised recent school shootings, then threatened to bring an explosive to campus.

Officers identified the student and arrested her on Sunday afternoon. School officials will be notifying parents at the school on Monday morning.

Police say they don’t believe there is any further threat to the school.

The suspect has not been named due to her age, but she is facing charges of criminal threats. She is being held at juvenile hall.