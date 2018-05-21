  • CBS13On Air

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) The United States Postal Service unveiled their first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps on Monday.

The stamps feature illustrations of ice pops. The USPS says the stamps will “add the sweet scent of summer” to letters.

The 20 stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

usps frozen treat stamps US Postal Service Unveils New Scratch And Sniff Stamps

Credit: USPS

The stamps will be issued on June 20 at a children’s museum in Austin, Texas.

The stamps can be pre-ordered HERE.

