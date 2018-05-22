Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings landed a player on the NBA All-Rookie team but it’s not who many predicted.
Bogdan Bogdanovic earned All-Rookie Second Team honors. De’Aaron Fox was left off the team.
First Team:
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah
- Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
- Jayson Tatum, Boston
- Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
- Lauri Markkanen, Chicago
Second Team:
- Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas
- Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
- John Collins, Atlanta
- Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento
- Josh Jackson, Phoenix
Bogdanovic was drafted in the 1st round of the 2014 draft (27th overall) by the Phoenix Suns. He was traded to the Kings in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played in the EuroBasket League in 2016 and earned First Team and Player of the Year honors.
During his rookie season he played 78 games and averaged 11.8 points.
Bogdanovic is 6’6″.