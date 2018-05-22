SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driverless car system could come to Sacramento soon.

Phantom Auto, based in Mountain View, is working with the City of Sacramento to launch a test program on city streets.

The Sacramento Business Journal first reported the discussions. A City of Sacramento Public Information Officer confirmed the details to CBS13.

The test program being discussed would last about six month and be partially paid for by the City of Sacramento, Sac State, UC Davis, and SacRT. The estimated cost is $460,000 and involves mapping out city streets, specifically near the Capitol, City Hall and Sac State. A driver would be in the car for the tests.

Phantom Auto and the city started talking about the possibility as part of the Sacramento Kings bid to host an NBA All-Star game in 2022 or 2023. That bid includes using driverless cars to get people to and from the Golden 1 Center.

During the bid announcement in February Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, and Congresswoman Doris Matsui rode in a Phantom Auto. The car was being operated from a remote 100+ miles away.

Phantom Auto does utilize remote human operators who can operate the car in certain situations. The cars would use Verizon’s 5G Network. An estimated start date hasn’t been revealed.