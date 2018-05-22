  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:half dome, Yosemite National Park
(credit: Spacejaq/Flickr)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – A Yosemite National Park visitor has fallen to their death while hiking the cables section on Half Dome.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the male hiker was climbing the steep stretch of rock with another person during a thunderstorm when he slipped from the Half Dome cables, according to a statement from the National Parks Service. Rangers arrived on the scene and provided assistance to the second hiker.

Yosemite National Park Rangers recovered the hiker’s body at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details about the incident are available at this time.

This is the first fatality on the Half Dome cables since 2011. Hayley LaFlamme, 26, of San Ramon was hiking with three friends Sunday when she slipped in the rain while descending the enormous granite dome and fell 600 feet to her death.

It’s also the first visitor fatality in the park in 2018.

The identity of the deceased hiker will be released pending family notification. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

