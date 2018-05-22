TOPAZ LAKE, Nev. (AP) – A huge mudslide has forced closure of U.S. Highway 395 at Topaz Lake just north of the Nevada-California state line.

The California Department of Transportation says Monday’s mudslide is 100 feet (30.5 meters) in length and up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) deep.

Full Closure of U.S. HWY 395 at Topaz due to a mudslide. NB & SB Detours available.

The mudslide covers all lanes of traffic. No estimated time for reopening.

For highway info Caltrans QuickMap site at https://t.co/B2JpeeuE5B or 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).https://t.co/WopvYcJ1kZ pic.twitter.com/u7GZWr6Jjt — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) May 22, 2018

Nevada and California highway officials say there’s no estimate for reopening the route in the area about 50 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe.

For northbound traffic, the closure begins just north of the California agricultural inspection station.

The region has been experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rain. The National Weather Service Office in Reno issued a flood warning around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

