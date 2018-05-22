  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:cows, farming, Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Nevada Agriculture Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect or suspects responsible for the illegal killing and butchering of a cow on a public grazing allotment about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Reno.

The department said in a statement Monday the cow was killed in rural Washoe County sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Reno-Stead Airport and 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of the California line.

State Agriculture Marshal Chris Miller says they gathered several pieces of evidence from the scene north of Bird Springs Road near Red Rock Road. He says the material has been sent to the county crime lab for DNA analysis.

Anyone with information should contact the Agriculture Department at 775-353-3637.

