SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than a dozen demonstrators were arrested last night at the State Capitol after authorities say they refused to leave well after business hours.

Still in the Capitol. We are not leaving till our state legislators stop fighting the poor and rather fight poverty. #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/8J6BhtUDGV — California Poor People's Campaign (@CaliforniaPPC) May 22, 2018

California Highway Patrol officers arrested the group from “Poor People’s Campaign” about 8:30 p.m.

Officials say they had a permit to protest outside the State Capitol, but they gathered inside and refused to leave.

In total, 18 demonstrators were arrested.

The group is now facing five misdemeanor charges.