ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A student was arrested after posting a handgun, magazine and ammunition to social media with what police described as a threatening tone.

Rocklin Police say the Whitney High School student didn’t attend school on Tuesday, so they went to the student’s home to follow up the investigation.

Officers found the gun featured in the student’s Snapchat post, which was unloaded at the time.

The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

Classes went on as scheduled at Whitney High School on Tuesday.