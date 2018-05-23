  • CBS13On Air

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – MadBum is going to be making an appearance in Sacramento.

The River Cats confirmed on Wednesday that 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner will be making a rehab start on Saturday, May 26. The River Cats will be hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes that day.

Bumgarner has not played a regular season game in 2018 due to a broken pinky finger he sustained during spring training.

The River Cats say Bumgarner is expected to throw about 45 pitches in Saturday’s game. He’s also expected to make at least two starts for the River Cats before he heads back to San Francisco.

First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. For tickets, head to rivercats.com.

