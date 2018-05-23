CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Michelle McNamara died before her book on the Golden State Killer got published- and before law enforcement arrested Joseph James DeAngelo and charged him with several of the crimes.

Her husband, Patton Oswalt, is now speaking on her behalf and will hold book readings for “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer.”

The Barnes & Noble at 6111 Sunrise Boulevard will host Oswalt, Paul Haynes, and Billy Jensen for an Author’s Event on May 30 at 7 pm.

The day after DeAngelo was arrested Oswalt tweeted: “Goodnight, Michelle. You did good. You aimed a light and helped the hunters catch a monster.”

McNamara’s book was published February 27, 2018. She died in 2016. McNamara is credited with giving the man known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker the new name- Golden State Killer.

Oswalt has said he would like to meet with DeAngelo: “If they’ve really caught the # GoldenStateKiller I hope I get to visit him. Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @ TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of # IllBeGoneInTheDark.”

DeAngelo was arrested outside of his Citrus Heights home on April 24, 2018. He is charged with 12 murders: 2 in Sacramento County, 4 in Santa Barbara County, 4 in Orange County, and 2 in Ventura County. He has yet to enter a plea.

Barnes & Noble tells CBS13 guests wishing to attend the event need to get a wristband. Those wristbands will be given out starting at 5 pm.