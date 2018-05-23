  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Ponderosa High School, Shingle Springs

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) – An El Dorado County high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

The scene was off Ponderosa Road, near Meder Road.

Authorities say, around 6:05 a.m., a driver lost control of her car and crashed through a fence. The car then crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The driver was killed in the crash. Authorities said it was a student on her way to Ponderosa High School.

Ponderosa High officials later sent out an email to parents, confirming that junior Hope Bist was killed in the crash.

Bist was a member of the girls’ varsity basketball team at Ponderosa High. Grief counselors are at the school and will be available for the time being.

An informal candlelight vigil is planned later on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Sun Hills Church in El Dorado Hills, school officials say.

