SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man already serving time in prison for burglary has been charged in the 2008 death of his newborn son.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office says David Paul DeMartile, Sr. is being charged with murder and child abuse.

Back in November 2008, DeMartile’s three-week-old son was found responsive. Medics and law enforcement officers responded the home, but the baby was soon pronounced dead.

Investigators originally believed the newborn had died from SIDS, but an autopsy revealed possible child abuse.

Since then, investigators have been gathering enough evidence to charge DeMartile for the death of the boy. In the 10 years since the death, DeMartile was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for a burglary case.

Tuesday, the DA’s office announced they were officially charging DeMartile for the child’s death.

DeMartile will be arraigned on the charges at a later date.