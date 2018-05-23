ANAHEIM (CNET) – Soon Star Wars fans won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to hang out with their favorite Jedi Masters, Wookiees, droids and other intergalactic creatures.

Disney announced on Tuesday that its highly-anticipated theme park attraction — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — will open 2019 at Disneyland Resort and Walt DisneyWorld Resort.

“While we are still hard at work creating our largest single-themed land expansions ever, I have some exciting news to share today,” the official Disney Parks Blogposted on Tuesday.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.”

In a video posted by Disney on Tuesday, fans can see a sneak peek of what the park will look like, along with a few TIE fighters doing a flyby.

Here’s hoping more glimpses inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are on the way.