STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are bringing a new, but familiar look to their Stockton G-League team as it settles into Stockton.

The new primary logo for the Stockton Kings was unveiled on Wednesday, bringing a similar vibe to the Sacramento Kings logo, down to the purple and gray color scheme. An alternate logo calls out the Stockton 209 area code with a black and gray appearance.

The team moved from Reno in the G League offseason, where it was known as the Reno Bighorns. The Sacramento Kings announced the move in April and it was approved by the Stockton City Council in May.

The logo unveiling was celebrated at Hong Kingston Elementary School with former Sacramento King Doug Christie signing autographs for the kids and Slamson The Lion bringing the dance moves.

“It was awesome. I didn’t know what to expect, but I will tell you one thing, we gotta know that Stockton is absolutely going to represent the Kings in a huge way. If that is any indictation, they were nuts,” he said. “To get in there and watch grown people dance and little kids dance and they go at it, it is awesome.”

The Stockton Kings won’t take the court until November, but some of the players that could be on the roster will be playing the Sacramento Kings California Classic on July 2, 3 and 5 at the Golden 1 Center. Three-day passes are $49, but are selling quickly. Roughly 250 tickets are left as of Wednesday afternoon.