Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton pastor is facing child molestation charges, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, back on May 14 two girls – age 12 and 15 – came forward and reported to police that they had been molested by their church pastor.

Bruce Echavarre, 57, was arrested several days later.

Police say that not only is Echavarre a pastor at United Church of the Living God in Stockton, he’s also a volunteer chaplain for the department.

Echavarre was immediately relieved of his chaplain duties after his arrest, police say. He’s being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $2,700,000 bail.

Anyone with more information relevant to the case is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

 

