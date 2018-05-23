  • CBS13On Air

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – An Oregon college student is left severely injured after riding an Amtrak train that made a stop in Truckee.

Aaron Salazar, 22, was found with multiple brain and spine injuries.

He is now in a coma at a Reno hospital.

While Amtrak police say there’s no evidence suggesting criminal intent, Salazar’s family believes this could have been a homophobic hate crime.

“There’s no scrapes, there’s no road rash, none of that,” said Sonia Trujillo, Salazar’s cousin. “He had all his money, had his phone.”

The family is also concerned about Salazar’s last text, saying he made a friend on the train and they were going to explore Sacramento together on a long layover. Family wants to know the friend’s identity, and whether they know anything about what happened.

Authorities are asking anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward.

