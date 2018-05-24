CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Deputies in El Dorado County are searching for a man they say entered a woman’s hotel room and groped her while she was sleeping.

It happened Wednesday night at the Motel 6 near Cameron Park Drive just after 11. Investigators believe the man entered through a window on the ground floor. A woman was sleeping when she said she awoke to a man groping her and immediately fought back. He quickly ran off through the motel room door and drove off in a white vehicle, which was all caught on surveillance video.

It was an assault so horrifying it’s stunned most everyone.

“That would frighten me beyond words. I wouldn’t even know what to do,” said one local resident.

“Knowing that someone could get into a hotel that easily is really disturbing actually,” said another man, Chris Smith.

Neighbors in Cameron Park say their small town is growing and so is the crime.

“It’s more prevalent than we are aware of and that we are led to believe, but it is sad that crime is moving closer to the foothills,” Smith added.

While the suspect got away, investigators believe it’s this escape that won’t let him get far.

And just like this city is growing, so too are the vigilant eyes that will be looking for this alleged predator.

“This is a nice town, we don’t need that kind of stuff here,” said mother of two, Krista Harris.

Deputies believe the man was in a Ford Edge or Ford Escape.

The manager of the Motel 6 said he could not talk about the crime, but says this man was not a guest at the hotel.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office.