FOLSOM LAKE (CBS13) — This weekend marks the traditional start of the boating season in Northern California, but a new state law may prevent some people from getting behind the wheel on the water.

Justin Horning is among the people getting ready to hit the water this weekend.

“I’m taking the boat out this year for the first time,” he said.

Longtime mariners have seen plenty of mistakes being made on the water by boaters, including drinking, partying and not paying attention.

Until this year, no license or test was required to drive a boat in California. In January, a new law took effect requiring people under the age of 21 to have a new California boater card. By 2025, nearly everyone who operates a motorized vessel will need one.

After taking a course, people must pass a test and pay a one-time $10 fee for the card.

For more information on the card, visit this site.

In 2016, 50 people died on California waterways, and this year five people have died so far as the boating season gets started.