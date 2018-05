CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Deputies in El Dorado County are searching for a man they say entered a woman’s hotel room and groped her while she was sleeping.

The reported incident happened late Wednesday night in Cameron Park.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect and his car have been released by the sheriff’s department.

Officers say the woman woke up with the man touched her and fought him off.

If you know who the suspect may be, please call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.