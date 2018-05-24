SAN JOSE (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed pending free agent forward Evander Kane to a seven-year contract.

The deal finalized on Thursday keeps the high-scoring winger off the open market and part of the Sharks long-term future.

Kane, who turns 27 in August, was acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline. Under the terms of that trade, the Sabres will get a first-round pick in 2019 instead of a second-rounder because Kane signed with San Jose. The selection is lottery-protected, so it could be moved to 2020.

Kane had nine goals and five assists in 17 games with San Jose. He added four goals and one assist in nine playoff games in his first career trip to the postseason.