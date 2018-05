ROCKLIN (CBS13) – HomeGoods will open its new Rocklin location on June 3.

The 21,000 square-foot store is located in Rocklin Crossings and is the 8th HomeGoods in the Sacramento area.

HomeGoods is hiring 65 full and part-time positions. You can apply on homegoods.com.

The Rocklin store will be open Monday-Saturday from 9:30 am-9:30 pm; Sunday 11 am-8 pm.