CBS’ Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN will return to London, England to broadcast four special episodes from the historic Central Hall Westminster, Monday, June 18 – Thursday, June 21 (12:37 AM-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Corden will host a star-studded lineup of guests in his native country, including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters. Additional guests will be announced closer to air. During these London-based episodes, Corden will share highlights of his homeland with American viewers, and THE LATE LATE SHOW’s signature musical and comedy segments, such as “Crosswalk: The Musical” and “Take a Break,” will get a British makeover. This marks the second U.K. trip for THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN.

“Broadcasting THE LATE LATE SHOW from James’ hometown of London last year was such a thrill,” said Ben Winston, executive producer of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN. “Thanks to CBS and our partners at Sky One, we are back for a second year. We are looking forward to a fun week in London, putting a U.K. spin on our nightly show.”

Sky, which is the exclusive home to THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN in the U.K., will broadcast these London-based episodes June 19-22 at 10:00 PM on Sky One and NOW TV. The show is also available on demand and on NOW TV.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as “Carpool Karaoke,” “Crosswalk: The Musical,” “Drop the Mic” and “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The show holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late night clip with “Adele Carpool Karaoke,” which has 180 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.