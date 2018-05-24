  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) – More than 100 jobs are up for grabs at a new grocery store set to open soon in Lodi.

Sprouts Farmers Market will be opening up a new 30,000 square-foot store at 250 East Harney Lane. The store, which is slated to open Aug. 22, aims to hire 140 full and part-time positions in the coming months.

The store has a wide variety of jobs it’s looking to fill, including managers, specialty counter clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, and other positions.

People interested in apply should head to this website: http://about.sprouts.com/careers.

 

