SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re heading to Old Sacramento this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll notice changes to the Front Street Embarcadero.

Wednesday, the city unveiled the newly-paved walkway that replaces the old wooden one.

It’s part of a collaboration among city leaders and the business community to revitalize the riverfront.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the project is a great way for people to experience Old Sacramento and the city’s riverfront.

“We have an opportunity now to not only reimagine but to rebuild our riverfront to capitalize on the strengths,” Steinberg said.

City leaders have been working for nearly a year on plans to redevelop the riverfront.

Last month, the council approved $150,000 for plans to build a new family-friendly park and renovate the public market in Old Sacramento.