PHILADELPHIA (CBS13) – Nearly one in five employers requires a full review of a potential employees social media accounts during the interview process.

A study done by MRINetwork reputation Management finds 18% of employers formalized the process or reviewing a candidates social media profile; another 17% are considering doing it in the future.

The biggest thing employers are looking for while reviewing social media is questionable content or behavior (39%). Employers are also looking for active engagement in professional associations (27%) and offensive social or political views (19%).

Nearly half (48%) of job seekers realize their presence on social media is a factor when trying to get hired. The majority (70%) say questionable behavior is considered a red flag.