YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) — Search and rescue teams at Yosemite National Park are on standby as they expect thousands of visitors over the Memorial Day weekend.

Park rangers call it the most dangerous time of the year because the snowmelt is causing higher river levels.

More than a dozen members of the Yosemite Search and Rescue Team are getting ready for a busy summer season.

“Most people who end up taking a swim, are not people who intend to go swimming,” said Jamie Richards, park ranger at Yosemite National Park.

Along the Merced River, teams are participating in an intense training exercise. It involves crossing shallow water and the basics of rescuing people from the aggressive and fast-moving water.

“People underestimate the speed of which things can go wrong. They get too close to the water and somebody calls in and instantly they are just swept away,” said trainer Moose Mutlow.

Trainers say the water is capable of taking someone downstream anywhere between 10 to 20 miles per hour. It’s a dangerous situation they say for even the most advanced swimmer.

“I think the big part here is to think about it as being alongside an interstate. You wouldn’t play on the edge of an interstate and step out into traffic. Think about the river as that interstate.”

So far this year, there have been three water rescues at Yosemite National Park. Rangers are expecting more as it begins to warm up.

“I think it’s really important, really vital to keep people safe and aware that bodies of water like this are really strong, are powerful than you are. Then you are powerful of them,” said park visitor, Sophia Slucky.

Yosemite Search and Rescue Teams say if you happened to fall into the water, don’t panic. Try and maneuver you’re way out, and call out for help.